The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus & Dean Unglert Reunite in Vegas!

The stars of Bachelor Nation are having fun in Las Vegas this weekend and there was a reunion between Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert, final four contestants on the latest season of The Bachelorette!

The guys posed for cute photos while walking the red carpet on night one of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22) at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

They were joined by Wells Adams, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, and the recently single Ben Higgins.

The group got into town the day before and they spent the night at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where they sipped on cocktails at Heart Bar and then had dinner at Gordon Ramsay Burger. On Friday afternoon, the guys were seen having fun at the FlowRider by the Planet Hollywood Pools!

Reunited and it feels so good! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

