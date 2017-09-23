Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 10:00 am

The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus & Dean Unglert Reunite in Vegas!

The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus & Dean Unglert Reunite in Vegas!

The stars of Bachelor Nation are having fun in Las Vegas this weekend and there was a reunion between Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert, final four contestants on the latest season of The Bachelorette!

The guys posed for cute photos while walking the red carpet on night one of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night (September 22) at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

They were joined by Wells Adams, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, and the recently single Ben Higgins.

The group got into town the day before and they spent the night at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where they sipped on cocktails at Heart Bar and then had dinner at Gordon Ramsay Burger. On Friday afternoon, the guys were seen having fun at the FlowRider by the Planet Hollywood Pools!

Reunited and it feels so good! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on

20+ pictures inside of the Bachelor Nation stars in Vegas…

Photos: Getty, David Becker
