Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 2:39 pm

The Weeknd Heats Up the Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017!

The Weeknd Heats Up the Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017!

The Weeknd rocked the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

The 27-year-old superstar brought major energy to the stage on Friday night (September 22) with his smash hits like “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills” and “I Feel It Coming,” as well as Starboy tracks “Reminder” and “Party Monster.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

Girlfriend Selena Gomez was recently spotted at The Weeknd‘s concert in Philly.

Little Mix and Bebe Rexha, who performed at the Daytime Village, posed backstage during the festival.

10+ pictures inside from the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Just Jared on Facebook
weeknd iheartradio 00
weeknd iheartradio 01
weeknd iheartradio 03
weeknd iheartradio 04
weeknd iheartradio 06
weeknd iheartradio 08
weeknd iheartradio 09
weeknd iheartradio 11
weeknd iheartradio 12
weeknd iheartradio 13
weeknd iheartradio 14

Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Bebe Rexha, Little Mix, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr