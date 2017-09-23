The Weeknd Heats Up the Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017!

The Weeknd rocked the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

The 27-year-old superstar brought major energy to the stage on Friday night (September 22) with his smash hits like “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills” and “I Feel It Coming,” as well as Starboy tracks “Reminder” and “Party Monster.”

Girlfriend Selena Gomez was recently spotted at The Weeknd‘s concert in Philly.

Little Mix and Bebe Rexha, who performed at the Daytime Village, posed backstage during the festival.

