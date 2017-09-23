These Fans Think Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

The news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child comes just weeks after it was revealed that her half-sister Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby via surrogate, so it has some fans coming up with theories!

It sure would be a plot twist if Kylie was actually Kim‘s surrogate, but she’s really about to become a mother for the first time herself.

Fans still are loving the idea that Kylie could be the surrogate and tons of fans are tweeting about it, so we’ve gathered some of the best tweets.

While Kylie has not yet commented on the pregnancy news, her mom Kris Jenner has already been asked about it and while she didn’t confirm or deny the reports, she had something interesting to say!

Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye's surrogate and this news is a planned publicity stunt to hype up the 10 year anniversary I'm calling it now — emily 🐍🐉 (@mosaicbroknhart) September 22, 2017 IF KYLIE JENNER TURNS OUT TO BE KIM AND KANYE’S SURROGATE FOR THEIR THIRD CHILD I WILL LOSE MY SHIT IDC!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gfhp4NhZLe — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) September 22, 2017

Click inside to read more tweets from fans…