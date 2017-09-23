These Fans Think Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's Surrogate
The news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child comes just weeks after it was revealed that her half-sister Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby via surrogate, so it has some fans coming up with theories!
It sure would be a plot twist if Kylie was actually Kim‘s surrogate, but she’s really about to become a mother for the first time herself.
Fans still are loving the idea that Kylie could be the surrogate and tons of fans are tweeting about it, so we’ve gathered some of the best tweets.
While Kylie has not yet commented on the pregnancy news, her mom Kris Jenner has already been asked about it and while she didn’t confirm or deny the reports, she had something interesting to say!
Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye's surrogate and this news is a planned publicity stunt to hype up the 10 year anniversary I'm calling it now
— emily 🐍🐉 (@mosaicbroknhart) September 22, 2017
IF KYLIE JENNER TURNS OUT TO BE KIM AND KANYE’S SURROGATE FOR THEIR THIRD CHILD I WILL LOSE MY SHIT IDC!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gfhp4NhZLe
— Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) September 22, 2017
Click inside to read more tweets from fans…
What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz
— David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017
Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting baby 3 from a "20 something, fit, surrogate"…. pic.twitter.com/LUOZdjHhSk
— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 22, 2017
People assuming that Kylie Jenner's pregnancy is Travis scott's
What if.. Plot twist, kylie is Kim and Kanye's surrogate
— Banana Pete (@khuBaibStation) September 22, 2017
Guys guys , what if Kylie is Kim K 's surrogate 😂 pic.twitter.com/KNT1sGBIb9
— F. La Jefa (@obegi_nixon) September 23, 2017
the ultimate plot twist would be if Kylie’s secretly Kim’s surrogate.
— Denver (@_JustDenver) September 22, 2017
What if Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Kim and Kanye’s surrogate baby?!
— SAMUEL JOHN POTTORFF (@sampottorff) September 22, 2017
PLOT TWIST: Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye’s surrogate for their 3rd child 👶
— adam silverstein (@asilversteinTV) September 22, 2017
Imagine this Plot twist: Kylie is Kim & Kanyes surrogate 😳😂
— Maria Fowler (@MariaFowler) September 23, 2017
so kylie is about 4/5 months pregnant.. kim’s baby is due in january (which is 4/5 months away) so she could be kim’s surrogate 😶
— blxk (@willfinty) September 22, 2017
**Plot twist**
Kylie's the surrogate for Kimye. ✌🏼
— Certified H (@CertifiedHatter) September 22, 2017