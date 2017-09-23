Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 11:27 am

Travis Scott Parties With Scott Disick in Miami After Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News!

Travis Scott Parties With Scott Disick in Miami After Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News!

Travis Scott sure looks like he’s in a celebratory mood!

Following the news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with his child, the 25-year-old rapper put on a major performance at LIV nightclub on Friday night (September 22) in Miami.

Travis was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick, who recorded the event on his cell phone.

Around 3 AM, Travis performed hits like “Antidote,” “Pick Up the Phone,” “Butterfly Effect,” and “Goosebumps.”

The rapper did not say anything about the Kylie pregnancy news, but he did give a shout-out to LIV nightclub owner David Grutman, who just had a baby.

The following day, Kris Jenner refused to confirm or deny the pregnancy reports at a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.
Just Jared on Facebook
travis scott partying miami 00
travis scott partying miami 01
travis scott partying miami 02
travis scott partying miami 03
travis scott partying miami 04
travis scott partying miami 05
travis scott partying miami 08
travis scott partying miami 09
travis scott partying miami 11

Photos: WorldRedEye.com
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr