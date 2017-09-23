Travis Scott Parties With Scott Disick in Miami After Kylie Jenner Pregnancy News!

Travis Scott sure looks like he’s in a celebratory mood!

Following the news of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy with his child, the 25-year-old rapper put on a major performance at LIV nightclub on Friday night (September 22) in Miami.

Travis was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Scott Disick, who recorded the event on his cell phone.

Around 3 AM, Travis performed hits like “Antidote,” “Pick Up the Phone,” “Butterfly Effect,” and “Goosebumps.”

The rapper did not say anything about the Kylie pregnancy news, but he did give a shout-out to LIV nightclub owner David Grutman, who just had a baby.

The following day, Kris Jenner refused to confirm or deny the pregnancy reports at a fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.