Trump Uninvites Golden State Warriors to White House, Team Will Instead Promote Equality in DC

The Golden State Warriors are speaking out after President Trump uninvited the team from a visit to the White House.

Championship sports teams are often invited to the White House for a visit with the president, but Stephen Curry said he was not interested in meeting Trump following the Warriors’ win in the NBA Finals.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted on Saturday morning (September 23).

While the team as a whole had not made a decision as a whole about visiting the White House, a statement was released saying the team will not visit following Trump‘s remarks.

“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited,” the Warriors said in a statement. “We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

“In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization,” the statement added.

LeBron James‘ response to Trump‘s tweet has gone viral.