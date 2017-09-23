'Will & Grace' Cast Perform Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!

The Will & Grace theme song just got a major upgrade, thanks to Jimmy Fallon!

Co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (September 22) to perform their show’s classic theme song – with lyrics for the first time ever!

Will & Grace returns to NBC with all new episodes beginning on Thursday (September 28), and the show’s previous seasons were recently made available to stream in full.

Watch the Will & Grace cast perform their theme song below!