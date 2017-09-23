Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Travis Scott's Baby

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner's Due Date Is Sooner Than You May Think

Beyonce Responds to 'Formation' Lawsuit!

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

'Will & Grace' Cast Perform Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!

'Will & Grace' Cast Perform Theme Song With Lyrics for the First Time With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!

The Will & Grace theme song just got a major upgrade, thanks to Jimmy Fallon!

Co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (September 22) to perform their show’s classic theme song – with lyrics for the first time ever!

Will & Grace returns to NBC with all new episodes beginning on Thursday (September 28), and the show’s previous seasons were recently made available to stream in full.

Watch the Will & Grace cast perform their theme song below!
will grace jimmy 1
will grace jimmy 2

Photos: NBC
