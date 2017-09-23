Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sat, 23 September 2017 at 10:10 pm

'Will & Grace' Cast Tease Upcoming Season at Tribeca TV Festival

'Will & Grace' Cast Tease Upcoming Season at Tribeca TV Festival

The cast of Will & Grace strike a pose on the red carpet at the Tribeca TV Festival ahead of their panel on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The group – Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes – were joined by the shows creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, as well as NBC President Jennifer Salke.

During the panel, the group teased what to expect in the new season. Will has a new boyfriend, who will be played by Ben Platt, and Will and Grace will go into business together. There will also be no more “Just Jack.”

“I got sick of it for him,” Max said about Sean‘s jazz hands move, via Deadline. “It’s like, put your f–king hands down.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c.
Just Jared on Facebook
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 01
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 02
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 03
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 04
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 05
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 06
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 07
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 08
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 09
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 10
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 11
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 12
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 13
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 14
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 15
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 16
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 17
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 18
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 19
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 20
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 21
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 22
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 23
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 24
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 25
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 26
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 27
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 28
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 29
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 30
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 31
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 32
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 33
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 34
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 35
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 36
will and grace cast tease upcomnig season at tribeca tv festival 37

Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr