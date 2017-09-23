'Will & Grace' Cast Tease Upcoming Season at Tribeca TV Festival

The cast of Will & Grace strike a pose on the red carpet at the Tribeca TV Festival ahead of their panel on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The group – Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, and Sean Hayes – were joined by the shows creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, as well as NBC President Jennifer Salke.

During the panel, the group teased what to expect in the new season. Will has a new boyfriend, who will be played by Ben Platt, and Will and Grace will go into business together. There will also be no more “Just Jack.”

“I got sick of it for him,” Max said about Sean‘s jazz hands move, via Deadline. “It’s like, put your f–king hands down.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c.