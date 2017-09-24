Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 6:12 pm

Bella Hadid Shows Off Abs Before Flying Out of Milan

Bella Hadid Shows Off Abs Before Flying Out of Milan

Bella Hadid wears a small red top while out and about on Saturday (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

The 20-year-old model showed off her abs in the crop top, patched jeans, and black booties.

The next day, Bella joined her mom Yolanda and a guy pal to catch a flight out of Milan after walking in numerous fashion shows this past week.

Earlier in the weekend, Bella shared a photo with Karl Lagerfeld and said that she never stops fangirling over him.

“#TheKingOfAllThingsGood #StillFangirling #NeverNot #LoveYou @Karllagerfeld Thank you,” she captioned the photo.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Bella Hadid, yolanda hadid

