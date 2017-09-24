Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 12:34 am

Ben McKenzie & 'Gotham' Cast Share Sneek Peak at Tribeca TV Festival

Ben McKenzie & 'Gotham' Cast Share Sneek Peak at Tribeca TV Festival

Ben McKenzie looks handsome as he hits the red carpet at the Tribeca TV Festival on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by his Gotham co-stars Jessica Lucas, Erin Richards, and Robin Lord Taylor, as well as executive producer Danny Cannon as they shared a sneak peek at the new season.

Ben actually got to write an upcoming episode. He penned the script for episode four, and called it an honor to collaborate with the team. He’s also directed an episode back in season three. What else can he do?!

Be sure to catch Gotham on Thursdays at 8/7c on FOX!
