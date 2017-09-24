Bruno Mars Plays Two Sold-Out Shows at Madison Square Garden

Bruno Mars is electric on stage during his 24K Magic World Tour on Friday night (September 21) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer played Madison Square Garden for two consecutive sold-out shows at the massive venue. Bruno was joined by his acclaimed band The Hooligans for the two nights of shows.

In case you missed the news, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will be airing in November! Be sure to check it out.

