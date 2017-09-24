Caitriona Balfe Reacts to Major Death on 'Outlander'

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Outlander!

There was a huge moment in the latest episode of Outlander and now Caitriona Balfe is reacting to the death of a major character in the series.

Fans who have read the book series by Diana Gabaldon knew that the moment was coming, but those who have been discovering the story through the Starz series were likely shocked by the development.

Tobias Menzies‘ character Frank, who was the husband of Caitriona‘s character Claire, died in a car accident. Right before he died, he asked Claire for a divorce and she reacted in a harsh way.

“It’s great material. That was stuff I was really looking forward to, because even in the books, it’s such beautiful material. It’s such a tragic story, because if you understand the circumstances, neither of them are wrong,” Caitriona told TVLine about the moment.

“What it does is it gives you great empathy for people in general, because you realize that a lot of times, people’s actions come out places of pain… People like to judge. People like to be like, ‘Oh, I’m team this or team that.’ But really, given any set of circumstances, how different would any of us act, you know?”