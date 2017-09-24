Concert for Charlottesville Live Stream Video - How to Watch Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande & More

Dave Matthews Band is set to host A Concert for Charlottesville tonight for the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities after the terrible white-supremacist events that took place over the summer.

Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and more special guests will also join DMB for the concert.

A live stream will be available to stream the concert and you can watch in the player below.

