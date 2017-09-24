Top Stories
Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Kris Jenner Responds to Reports of Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nicole Kidman Mentioned Her Adult Children on Emmys Night

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Nikki Reed Responds to Claims Ian Somerhalder 'Forced' Her to Get Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 2:21 am

Courteney Cox Wears Polka Dots to Dinner

Courteney Cox Wears Polka Dots to Dinner

Courteney Cox goes casual as she heads to dinner earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old actress wore a polka dot blouse with jeans and a low heel.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

In a recent interview, actress Tessa Thompson said she was just waiting for a call from Courteney. Tessa portrayed a version of Courteney‘s Friends character Monica in an all black cast of Friends for Jay-Z‘s “Moonlight” music video.

“I’m holding out for Courteney Cox just to call me one Tuesday and be like, ‘Hey!” she told ET.

“I was just talking to a friend of mine recently who said after that [video], they just started binging the show,” she continued. “I think all of the cast of black Friends, or as we like to call it, Fwends, I think we all had the same experience of going back for research to watch that episode and it’s just, you kind of can’t stop. It’s such an irresistible show. But I’d love to hear from any of the Friends cast, so just tell them to hit me up!”
Just Jared on Facebook
courteney cox wears polka dots to dinner 01
courteney cox wears polka dots to dinner 02
courteney cox wears polka dots to dinner 03
courteney cox wears polka dots to dinner 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Courteney Cox

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr