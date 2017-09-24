Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

'Dancing with the Stars' Week 1 Poll: Who Was Best, Who Should Go Home?

The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars kicked off last Monday and two teams will be sent home this week during a two-night event.

On Monday night, the contestants will do their “Ballroom Night” dances and then they will compete again on Tuesday night with their “Latin Night” routines.

REMINDER: Here is a recap of the scores from night one!

Both evenings will feature an elimination at the end of the night.

We want to know what JustJared.com readers think the outcome of the results will be. Vote below for your favorite team and also let us know who you think should be sent home first.


Click inside to vote for who should go home first…


