Demi Lovato Jet Sets For Surprise iHeartRadio Music Festival Performance

Demi Lovato pulled double duty this weekend!

The 25-year-old entertainer spent the earlier part of her Saturday (September 23) in New York City as she attended the Global Citizen Festival. There, she was named Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador.

“I am so proud to partner with Global Citizen as their official ambassador for Mental Health with focus on vulnerable communities around the world,” Demi said of her new position. “With their support and our combined platforms, I will be able to further my work around some of the issues I deeply care about as it relates to mental health and well-being around the world.”

That night, Demi flew to Las Vegas for a surprise performance of her hit song “Sorry Not Sorry” during DJ Khaled‘s closing set at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

In October 2016, I, along with my friend and partner Mike Bayer, went to Kurdistan to visit one of the biggest refugee camps in the world. The experience of meeting with some of the displaced families, and my encounter with a very young girl who told me all she wants is to just be happy (what a simple and yet completely out of reach wish), will stay with me for the rest of my life.

As a first step in my partnership with Global Citizen, over the past year we have worked to identify the right partner who will help us bring a bit of a solace and peace to some of the displaced children in Iraq. We will be bringing Save the Children’s HEART program (which offers healing, psychologial support, and basic education through the arts) there this year.

The trauma that displaced families and children all around the world feel from losing not only their homes, but also some of the people closest to them, is unfathomable and has long lasting impacts.

My hope is that this program can bring at bit of comfort to those who need the most. This isn’t about politics or race or religion. It’s simply about humanity and protecting one another.”