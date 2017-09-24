Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 1:35 pm

DJ Khaled Brings Out Special Guests to Close iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2

DJ Khaled closes out the night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old rapper brought out quite a few special guests, including French Montana, Quavo, Travis Scott, Demi Lovato, and Chance the Rapper.

Also performing that night were Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Big Sean, and Macklemore, who made a surprise appearance with Kesha to perform their new song “Good Old Days.”

Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels also made an appearance at the festival.

Be sure to check out a two-night television special of the festival on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 from 8PM EST/PST on The CW.

