Donald Trump Fires Back at NFL Players Who Kneel as Teams Show Support
Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticism of NFL players who kneel for the National Anthem.
The 71-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday (September 24) ahead of a full slate of football games to tweet, “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”
He then added, “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”
Meanwhile, NFL team owners have been speaking out in support of their players who choose to kneel during the Anthem.
Click inside to see how the NFL owners are supporting players over Donald Trump….
A statement from Seahawks President Peter McLoughlin pic.twitter.com/vGzMj0TFmz
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2017
Statement from #Colts Owner @JimIrsay on recent events: pic.twitter.com/pqS5AoGG1A
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 24, 2017
Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017
Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2017
Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017
— Jed York (@JedYork) September 23, 2017