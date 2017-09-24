Donald Trump Fires Back at NFL Players Who Kneel as Teams Show Support

Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticism of NFL players who kneel for the National Anthem.

The 71-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday (September 24) ahead of a full slate of football games to tweet, “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”

He then added, “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Meanwhile, NFL team owners have been speaking out in support of their players who choose to kneel during the Anthem.

