DWTS' Nick Lachey Puts Bulging Biceps on Display After Rehearsal

Nick Lachey put on a gun show this weekend!

The 43-year-old entertainer and current Dancing with the Stars contestant was seen leaving rehearsals with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd on both Friday (September 22) and Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles showing off his bulging biceps.

Nick‘s wife Vanessa is also currently competing on the show this year. Be sure to tune in on Monday night to see if they stay safe this week.

And if you missed it, watch Nick‘s week one Cha Cha.

