Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 1:45 pm

DWTS' Nick Lachey Puts Bulging Biceps on Display After Rehearsal

DWTS' Nick Lachey Puts Bulging Biceps on Display After Rehearsal

Nick Lachey put on a gun show this weekend!

The 43-year-old entertainer and current Dancing with the Stars contestant was seen leaving rehearsals with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd on both Friday (September 22) and Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles showing off his bulging biceps.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Lachey

Nick‘s wife Vanessa is also currently competing on the show this year. Be sure to tune in on Monday night to see if they stay safe this week.

And if you missed it, watch Nick‘s week one Cha Cha.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick lachey arm muscles on display 01
nick lachey arm muscles on display 02
nick lachey arm muscles on display 03
nick lachey arm muscles on display 04
nick lachey arm muscles on display 05
nick lachey arm muscles on display 06
nick lachey arm muscles on display 07

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Nick Lachey, Peta Murgatroyd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr