Here's Lena Dunham's Proof That Marisa Tomei Talks to Her!
Lena Dunham doesn’t love being followed by the paparazzi, but she does love the fact that she now has photo proof that Marisa Tomei talks to her!
The 31-year-old Girls actress was spotted hanging out with the Oscar winner on Friday (September 22) in Los Angeles.
“I don’t love being followed on a Friday walk but on the other hand I now have evidence that Marisa Tomei talks to me? So that’s very cool 😎,” Lena captioned a photo on Instagram from their walk.
Lena also called Marisa her “woman crush every day.”