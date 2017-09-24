Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 5:52 pm

Here's Lena Dunham's Proof That Marisa Tomei Talks to Her!

Lena Dunham doesn’t love being followed by the paparazzi, but she does love the fact that she now has photo proof that Marisa Tomei talks to her!

The 31-year-old Girls actress was spotted hanging out with the Oscar winner on Friday (September 22) in Los Angeles.

“I don’t love being followed on a Friday walk but on the other hand I now have evidence that Marisa Tomei talks to me? So that’s very cool 😎,” Lena captioned a photo on Instagram from their walk.

Lena also called Marisa her “woman crush every day.”
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Lena Dunham, Marisa Tomei

  • skye3245

    Ugh…so I rarely if ever see pap photos of her, so i call suspect on this. Plus now that GIRLS is off is she going away yet? I’m just over her and her need for a faux everything. Just ugh