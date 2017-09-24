Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 9:20 am

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Step Out After Birth Control Pill Controversy

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Step Out After Birth Control Pill Controversy

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walked the red carpet yesterday after their birth control flushing controversy.

The pair stepped out for the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards at Barkar Hangar on Saturday (September 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you missed it, Ian and Nikki did an interview where Ian spoke about how he disposed of his wife’s birth control pills in order to get pregnant. The couple have since clarified the entire story.

Ian and Nikki welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bodhi, last month.

FYI: Nikki is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.
