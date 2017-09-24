Jaden Smith Debuts Green Hair at EMA Awards 2017!

Siblings Jaden and Willow Smith walked the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards at Barkar Hangar on Saturday (September 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

It looks like Jaden dyed his hair green for the occasion! Also seen at the event that evening were entertainer will.i.am and Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch.

“EMA’s Are Lit,” Jaden tweeted from the event.

