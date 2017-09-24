Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 10:38 pm

Jaime Pressly Displays Large Baby Bump While Pregnant with Twins

Jaime Pressly cradles her large baby bump while attending the Celebrity Red Carpet Safety Awareness Event on Saturday afternoon (September 23) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Mom actress is expecting twins with her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi and he joined her at the event.

The event helped spread awareness about Car Seat Safety as well as other areas of safety that affect parents and their precious loved ones. Companies like Step2, Diono, Evenflo, Nuna, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Babyganics, OXO Tot, and Munchkin were on hand to show off their new products before they hit the market.

There are many more pregnant celebs right now who could definitely use some of the products. Check out our slideshow of all the stars currently expecting!
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 01
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 02
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 03
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 04
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 05
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 06
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 07
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 08
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 09
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 10
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 11
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 12
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 13
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 14
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 15
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 16
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 17
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 18
jaime pressly baby bump pregnant with twins 19

Photos: Alison Buck/Celebrity Red Carpet Safety Event
Posted to: Hamzi Hijazi, Jaime Pressly, Pregnant Celebrities

  • dgr57

    double congrads Jaime!