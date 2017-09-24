Jennifer Lopez Donating One Million Dollars to Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 3:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez just announced that she will be donating one million dollars towards the relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The 48-year-old superstar joined New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (September 24) to announce the news.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help,” Jennifer said. “Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

“With Marc Anthony, we are spearheading additional relief efforts and organizing the Latino community of artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean desperately need. We’re working with Mark Cuban and Jose Barea. We have two team planes filled with supplies and generators awaiting to, awaiting air clearance to depart, land and unload these much-needed supplies in San Juan. And I will be donating $1 million from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiary charitable and NGO organizations,” Jennifer added.

This week, Jennifer announced that she had not yet heard from some family members in Puerto Rico after the storms hit.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastation.
  • Diane Nader Epling

    So, TX only gets what amounts to the value of one of your handbags, FL gets zip, but Puerto Rico gets your million $$??? What is that about? You made your millions in the U.S., not its territory & people in TX and FL are hurting just as much. Surely, you can afford to do your part a bit better. Shame on you to ask us to help you donate, when your money comes from hardworking people to buy tickets to your shows and watch your movies, t.v. dramas, and buy your cheap clothes. No respect.