Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Mara Lane Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Mara Lane Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane hit the red carpet last night!

The couple premiered his new film Damascus Cover at the 2017 Boston Film Festival on Saturday (September 23) in Boston, Mass. Jonathan also posed with director Daniel Berk on the red carpet. Be sure to check out the film, in theaters this upcoming March.

“J has asked me to thank Robin and @bostonfilmfestival for having us and #DamascusCover. Also thank you for his best actor award 🙊👏🏻🙏🏻 . Thank you those who came out to support. Official theatre release is in March so will remind others who may be interested then. *Really lovely to meet some of you. Boston you are so beautiful! Thank you for hosting us Boston Harbor Hotel. #beautifulcity #WeLoveBoston,” Mara posted on Instagram on behalf of her hubby.

Mara and Jonathan shared with their fans that they suffered a miscarriage earlier in the month.
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan rhys meyers mara lane damascus cover 01.
jonathan rhys meyers mara lane damascus cover 02.
jonathan rhys meyers mara lane damascus cover 03

Credit: Brian McPartlan/Boston Film Festival 2017
Posted to: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Mara Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • Kolyna

    OH this isn’t the face of recovery! I don’t think he’s going to last much longer. Nightmara isn’t helping, she’s enabling. Time for intervention O’Keeffe family. Step one: get rid of the nightmare

  • Kolyna

    Many credits to the individual that gave the infant a new handle. I like ” nightmara”

  • Whispers

    This is sad. Jonathan doesn’t look well or like himself. Mara, you’re in great denial. Jonathan is clearly in agony. Breaks my heart.