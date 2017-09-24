Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Mara Lane Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane hit the red carpet last night!

The couple premiered his new film Damascus Cover at the 2017 Boston Film Festival on Saturday (September 23) in Boston, Mass. Jonathan also posed with director Daniel Berk on the red carpet. Be sure to check out the film, in theaters this upcoming March.

“J has asked me to thank Robin and @bostonfilmfestival for having us and #DamascusCover. Also thank you for his best actor award 🙊👏🏻🙏🏻 . Thank you those who came out to support. Official theatre release is in March so will remind others who may be interested then. *Really lovely to meet some of you. Boston you are so beautiful! Thank you for hosting us Boston Harbor Hotel. #beautifulcity #WeLoveBoston,” Mara posted on Instagram on behalf of her hubby.

Mara and Jonathan shared with their fans that they suffered a miscarriage earlier in the month.