Kim Petras Drops New Songs 'Hills' & 'Hillside Boys' - Listen Now!

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 7:31 pm

Kim Petras is an up-and-coming singer who just dropped two new songs!

The 25-year-old German star is Dr. Luke‘s new protege and her debut single “I Don’t Want It At All” has already amassed close to three million streams on Spotify. She is being managed by Larry Rudolph, who is also Britney Spears‘ manager.

Now, Kim has released her songs “Hills” ft. Baby E and “Hillside Boys” and you can listen to them now right here!

Kim made headlines around the world nearly a decade ago when she became the youngest person to receive gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16.
