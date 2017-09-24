'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Dethrones 'It' at Weekend Box Office

Kingsman: The Golden Circle has dethroned horror film It at the weekend box office.

The film made $39 million at the box office in its opening weekend. The film stars Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and more.

Bill Skarsgard‘s It made $30 million this weekend.

Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux‘s The Lego Ninjago Movie opened this weekend as well and came in third place $21.2 million.

Rounding out the top five this weekend were American Assassin and Home Again, which made $6.2 and $3.3 million, respectively.

