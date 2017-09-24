Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Watches Travis Scott Perform in Vegas

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 11:20 am

Lea Michele & 'The Mayor' Cast Party at ABC's Tuesday Night Kick Off!

Lea Michele & 'The Mayor' Cast Party at ABC's Tuesday Night Kick Off!

Lea Michele rocks the fanciest bathrobe at the ABC Tuesday Night Block Party event at the Crosby Street Hotel on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her The Mayor co-stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marcel Spears, and Bernard David Jones.

Also stepping out for the event were Jason Ritter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Kimberly Hebert Gregory from the new show Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Both The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World debut on October 3 on ABC!
