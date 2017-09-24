Lea Michele & 'The Mayor' Cast Party at ABC's Tuesday Night Kick Off!

Lea Michele rocks the fanciest bathrobe at the ABC Tuesday Night Block Party event at the Crosby Street Hotel on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress was joined by her The Mayor co-stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marcel Spears, and Bernard David Jones.

Also stepping out for the event were Jason Ritter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Kimberly Hebert Gregory from the new show Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Both The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World debut on October 3 on ABC!

