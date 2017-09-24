Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 2:25 pm

Liev Schreiber Brings Sons to 'My Little Pony' Screening with Co-Stars!

Liev Schreiber Brings Sons to 'My Little Pony' Screening with Co-Stars!

Liev Schreiber brought his two kids, Kai, 8, and Sasha, 10, and a group of their friends to a screening of his film My Little Pony: The Movie on Sunday (September 24) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Taye Diggs, Kristin Chenoweth, and Uzo Abuda.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from celebs of their kids!

The film will be hitting theaters on October 6, 2017 so be sure to check it out!

15+ pictures inside of the stars of the My Little Pony movie…
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Samuel Schreiber, Sasha Schreiber, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba

