Luke Bryan Confirmed as 'American Idol' Judge (Report)

Luke Bryan is reportedly going to be joining Katy Perry at the American Idol reboot judges table, Variety reports.

Word comes just as auditions are set to begin in the next week. Sources say that the new reboot will feature three judges at the table, so one seat still remains open.

Other potential celebrities that reportedly were in the mix to be a judge for the reboot were Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth and Keith Urban.

WHO WOULD YOU like to see as the third judge on American Idol??