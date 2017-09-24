Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 2:53 am

Miley Cyrus Sparkles on Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Miley Cyrus Sparkles on Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Miley Cyrus sings her heart out on stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old entertainer performed some of her biggest hits including “Party in the USA” and “Malibu.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley even brought out her older sister Brandi for a moment on stage.

Before she took the stage, Miley hung out backstage and got to snuggle with an adorable dog.

The night before, Miley caught Diplo at his concert at XS Nightclub, and he even put her song in his set. Check out a video of Miley singing along below!
Photos: Getty Images
