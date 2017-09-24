Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Watches Travis Scott Perform in Vegas

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 9:55 am

Natalie Portman Arrives in Style for EMA Awards 2017

Natalie Portman Arrives in Style for EMA Awards 2017

Natalie Portman is stunning in white at the Environmental Media Association’s 2017 EMA Awards at Barkar Hangar on Saturday (September 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Also in attendance at the big event were Jordana Brewster, Lance Bass with his husband Michael Turchin, Karrueche Tran, Amy Smart, Eric Christian Olsen, Russell Simmons with Kennedy Summers, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Joey Graceffa with Daniel Preda, and Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean, who just announced they were pregnant!

If you don’t know, the mission of the organization is “promoting environmental progress and innovations through celebrity role modeling, campaign work, year-round programs,” and more!

FYI: Natalie is wearing Dior.
