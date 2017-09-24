Olivia Munn, Abbie Cornish, & Darby Stanchfield Support Laura Basci at Showroom Opening!

Olivia Munn, Abbie Cornish, and Scandal‘s Darby Stanchfield show their support at the Laura Basci and de Sede Los Angeles Showroom Opening on Saturday (September 23) in Los Angeles.

Also stepping out for the event were Felicity Huffman and hubby William H. Macy, Baby Daddy‘s Chelsea Kane, Entourage‘s Perrey Reeves, and Lisa Rinna.

“@laurabasci’s show tonight was on point. Thank you for having me L.B. Happy to see your art come into fruition. X,” Abbie posted on Instagram after watching the models walk the runway.