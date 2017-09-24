Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flashes Some Belly in New Instagram Pic

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy has been making headlines all weekend long and she finally broke her social media silence on Sunday night (September 24), though she isn’t confirming it just yet.

The 20-year-old reality television star posted a photo from her best friend Jordyn Woods‘ birthday party, in which Kylie is seen lifting up her shirt and revealing a little bit of her belly.

Kylie doesn’t show enough to confirm that she has a bump yet, but it’s no surprise that the photo has fans talking.

“yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..” Kylie captioned the photo.

Later in the night, Kylie flew to Vegas to be by her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s side at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and she was seen with what appeared to be a bump.

