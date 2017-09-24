Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares First Social Media Post Since Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner has broken her social media silence after reports revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post a photo of her with a group of friends. The caption simply read, “mornings :).” Soon after posting, Kylie‘s comments were flooded with fans asking for confirmation.

It’s unclear if this is a new photo or if it was taken at another time.

Travis and Kylie have remained silent after the news was revealed.