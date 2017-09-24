Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 2:55 pm

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares First Social Media Post Since Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner has broken her social media silence after reports revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post a photo of her with a group of friends. The caption simply read, “mornings :).” Soon after posting, Kylie‘s comments were flooded with fans asking for confirmation.

It’s unclear if this is a new photo or if it was taken at another time.

NEW PHOTOS OF KYLIE: See the First Pictures of Kylie Jenner After the Pregnancy Reveal!

Travis and Kylie have remained silent after the news was revealed.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

  • LittlePaperStars

    Surely referring to her as pregnant when it hasn’t actually been confirmed by her or a close family member is, well ridiculous. I’m not fan of the Kardashian/Jenners clan but talk about creating a storm over a rumour

  • Joher

    Clearly taken at another time, her friend has an iPhone 6 that’s imposible these days! Lol. Which for me is confirmation that she’s pregnant.