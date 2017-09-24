Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen together for the first time since her pregnancy news was revealed.

The couple were seen walking quickly together on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas. Kylie watched Travis perform at the at the iHeartRadio Music Festival that night but kept quiet about her pregnancy. She has been covering up her baby bump in baggy clothes for weeks.

Kylie and Travis have not made any official statement about the news. There are reports floating around that Travis has told people they’re having a baby girl.

