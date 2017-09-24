Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 4:57 pm

Priyanka Chopra Hosts Global Citizen Festival with Lupita Nyong'o

Priyanka Chopra and Lupita Nyong’o wear red, white and black while attending the 2017 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday (September 23) in New York City.

The ladies were joined by fellow co-hosts and presenters Hugh Jackman, his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Dianna Agron, Joan Smalls, and Michelle Monaghan.

Andra Day, The Chainsmokers, Stevie Wonder, Alessia Cara, Big Sean, and Green Day were among the musical acts performing at the festival that day.

Demi Lovato was also in attendance, where she was named Global Citizen’s Mental Health Ambassador.

Photos: WENN, Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix
