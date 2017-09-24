Quentin Tarantino Hosts Star-Studded Engagement Party with Fiancee Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino poses for a photo with his fiancee Daniella Pick while attending their engagement party on Saturday night (September 23) in New York City.

The couple was joined by a star-studded roster of celebs, including many actors who have appeared in Quentin‘s movies over the years.

Among the stars there were Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight).

Other celebs in attendance included Edward Norton, Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild, and producer Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the engagement party…