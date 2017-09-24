Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 6:47 pm

Quentin Tarantino Hosts Star-Studded Engagement Party with Fiancee Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino Hosts Star-Studded Engagement Party with Fiancee Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino poses for a photo with his fiancee Daniella Pick while attending their engagement party on Saturday night (September 23) in New York City.

The couple was joined by a star-studded roster of celebs, including many actors who have appeared in Quentin‘s movies over the years.

Among the stars there were Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight).

Other celebs in attendance included Edward Norton, Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild, and producer Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the engagement party…

Just Jared on Facebook
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 01
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 02
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 03
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 04
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 05
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 06
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 07
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 08
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 09
quentin tarantino hosts star studded engagement party with fiancee daniella pick 10

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Bruce Willis, Daniella Pick, Diane Kruger, Edward Norton, Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein, James Rothschild, Nicky Hilton, Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr