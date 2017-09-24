Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue PDA Filled Miami Trip

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are inseparable while going out on Sunday (September 24) in Miami, Fla.

The new couple held hands as they headed out for a little Sunday Funday.

The night before, Scott and Sofia were presented with a dessert that said “Congratulations Scott and Sophia,” after dinner, heating up the relationship rumors between the two.

Earlier in the weekend, the duo couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as they cozied up on a boat with a group of friends.