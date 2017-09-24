'Star Trek: Discovery' Main Title Sequence Debuts Before Series Premiere!

The new series Star Trek: Discovery premieres TONIGHT (September 24) on CBS and the main title sequence debuted online ahead of the airing!

The first episode will be airing on CBS following the football game today and then all subsequent episodes will be streamed solely on the CBS All Access app. You have to sign up for a subscription for access to the rest of the season.

Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs are among the cast members of the new show!



Star Trek: Discovery – Main Title Sequence