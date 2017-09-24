Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 8:52 pm

Sterling K. Brown Goes Shirtless for His First 'Ellen' Appearance!

Ellen DeGeneres is always good at getting hot male stars to take their clothes off on her show and Sterling K. Brown is the latest one to strip down!

The 41-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor joined his This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia for an interview on the talk show, airing on Monday (September 25).

When Milo was on the show last year, he too went shirtless, and when Mandy was last on the show, she rode a tractor. So, for Sterling‘s first appearance, he did both of those things!

Justin Hartley also stripped down on Ellen, so now all three main male stars of This Is Us have gone shirtless on the talk show.
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Shirtless, Sterling K Brown

