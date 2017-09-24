Taylor Lautner & Keke Palmer Are Scream Queens at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Taylor Lautner wears a leaf print shirt while attending night two of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old actor was joined at the event by his former Scream Queens co-star Keke Palmer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Lautner

Also in attendance at the festival were Riverdale cast members Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Ashleigh Murray, Valor co-stars Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr, Alli Simpson, and Boy Band winners In Real Life.

If you missed the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend, you can catch it in a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 from 8PM EST/PST on The CW.