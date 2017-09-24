NFL's Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Respond to Donald Trump's Kneeling Comments

Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 1:15 pm

Two of the most successful quarterbacks in the National Football League, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, have seemingly spoken about Donald Trump‘s comments about players who kneel during the anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Donald Trump said this week.

“Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work. #nflplayer,” Tom wrote on his Instagram.

“#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love,” Aaron wrote on his Instagram.

NFL players have been taking a knee this season and last season in protest of inequality in America. See the list of players who have knelt this season.
