Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Emerge After Pregnancy News (Photos)

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to NFL National Anthem Kneeling Protests - Read the Tweets

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 3:52 pm

Tom Brady Links Arms During National Anthem, Donald Trump Responds

Tom Brady Links Arms During National Anthem, Donald Trump Responds
  • Donald Trump is okay with players linking arms as long as they’re standing during the Anthem – TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner has broken her social media silence – Just Jared Jr
  • How funny is Tracee Ellis Ross?! – Lainey Gossip
  • This is why George Clooney thinks Hillary Clinton lost the election – TooFab
  • Stevie Wonder knelt in support of NFL players at his concert – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Newsies, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    Totally support Tom Brady showing he doesn’t support Donald Trump as President even though he might like him as a person and standing with his NFL team against Trump.