Sun, 24 September 2017 at 3:52 pm
Tom Brady Links Arms During National Anthem, Donald Trump Responds
- Donald Trump is okay with players linking arms as long as they’re standing during the Anthem – TMZ
- Kylie Jenner has broken her social media silence – Just Jared Jr
- How funny is Tracee Ellis Ross?! – Lainey Gossip
- This is why George Clooney thinks Hillary Clinton lost the election – TooFab
- Stevie Wonder knelt in support of NFL players at his concert – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Donald Trump, Newsies, Tom Brady
Sponsored Links by ZergNet