Kylie Jenner Watches Travis Scott Perform in Vegas

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend First Public Event Together!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spark Major Rumors with 'Congratulations' Cake

Jason DeRulo Is the Latest Celebrity to Be Hit By Los Angeles Burglaries

Sun, 24 September 2017 at 11:00 am

Who Kneels for National Anthem? These NFL Players Take a Knee

Donald Trump made a statement this weekend when he insisted that NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem be fired immediately.

Since the comments, there have been outcries from Republicans and Democrats alike regarding the President’s views. There have been some NFL owners and presidents who have come out in support of the athletes on their teams.

We are currently in week three of the NFL, and so far, there have been a handful of players choosing to kneel.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, is acknowledged to be the face of this protest as he knelt during the anthem for his last season with the 49ers.

Click inside for a list of NFL players who kneel during the anthem…

Ravens: Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Mike Wallace and Lardarius Webb.
Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, Dante Fowler, Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, and Jalen Ramsey.
Seahawks: Michael Bennett
Rams: Robert Quinn
49ers: Eric Reid
Raiders: Marshawn Lynch
Eagles: Malcolm Jenkins
Chiefs: Marcus Peters
