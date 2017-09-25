Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 12:52 pm

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Dusty Rose Had a Colorful First Birthday Party!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Dusty Rose Had a Colorful First Birthday Party!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo‘s daughter Dusty Rose Levine turned one year old on September 21 and her parents threw her a birthday party this weekend!

“We made it once around the sun….☀️ @adamlevine
Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids. Thank you @johnalfordballoons,” the 28-year-old model posted on her Instagram account.

Behati also posted a photo of Dusty Rose on her Instagram Story on her birthday as well!

Earlier this month, Behati and Adam announced they were expecting their second child.
Just Jared on Facebook
adam levine behati prinsloo dusty rose birthday 01
adam levine behati prinsloo dusty rose birthday 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Celebrity Babies, Dusty Rose Levine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr