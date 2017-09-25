Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Dusty Rose Had a Colorful First Birthday Party!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo‘s daughter Dusty Rose Levine turned one year old on September 21 and her parents threw her a birthday party this weekend!

“We made it once around the sun….☀️ @adamlevine

Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids. Thank you @johnalfordballoons,” the 28-year-old model posted on her Instagram account.

Behati also posted a photo of Dusty Rose on her Instagram Story on her birthday as well!

Earlier this month, Behati and Adam announced they were expecting their second child.