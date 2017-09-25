Top Stories
Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His &amp; Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of His & Hilarie Burton's Baby!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 10:12 am

Andrew Garfield & Colin Firth Help Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2017!

Andrew Garfield & Colin Firth Help Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2017!

Andrew Garfield is dapper in a suit as he helps present an award while attending the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was joined by Anna Wintour to honor Tom Ford with the Best International Designer supporting Made In Italy award. Tom was not in attendance so Andrew received the award on his behalf.

Also in attendance was Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Colin Firth and his wife Livia. Colin, 57, presented designer Brunello Cucinelli with the Community & Social Justice award.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia highlights that fashion is an intensely human industry. Telling people’s stories – from the seamstresses who have dedicated their entire professional lives to their craft, through to the visionaries who have protected natural landscapes in order that they can sustain precious natural resources.

FYI: Anna, Andrew and Colin are all dressed in Tom Ford. Livia is wearing a vintage Capucci gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 01
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 02
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 03
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 04
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 05
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 06
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 07
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 08
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 09
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 10
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 11
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 12
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 13
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 14
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 15
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 16
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 17
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 18
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 19
andrew garfield colin firth help honor at green carpet fashion awards 20

Photos: Dave Benett
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Anna Wintour, Colin Firth, Livia Firth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr