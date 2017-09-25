Andrew Garfield & Colin Firth Help Honor at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2017!

Andrew Garfield is dapper in a suit as he helps present an award while attending the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was joined by Anna Wintour to honor Tom Ford with the Best International Designer supporting Made In Italy award. Tom was not in attendance so Andrew received the award on his behalf.

Also in attendance was Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Colin Firth and his wife Livia. Colin, 57, presented designer Brunello Cucinelli with the Community & Social Justice award.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia highlights that fashion is an intensely human industry. Telling people’s stories – from the seamstresses who have dedicated their entire professional lives to their craft, through to the visionaries who have protected natural landscapes in order that they can sustain precious natural resources.

FYI: Anna, Andrew and Colin are all dressed in Tom Ford. Livia is wearing a vintage Capucci gown.