Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Explicit Messages to Underage Female

Former congressman Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading “guilty” in his underage sexting scandal trial.

The 53-year-old repeatedly sent inappropriate messages to an underage 15-year-old in North Carolina and may have to register as a sex offender.

Anthony‘s attorneys tried to get him no prison time and probation, but prosecutors were aiming for several months in prison.

Anthony read a statement to Judge Denise Cote of Federal District Court in Manhattan, and told her he had “an untreated and even an unrecognized mental disorder that corrupted my judgement profoundly.” He has been to rehab.

Anthony‘s estranged wife is Huma Abedin, who is one of Hillary Clinton‘s top aides.