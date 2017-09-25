Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 11:04 am

Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Explicit Messages to Underage Female

Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Explicit Messages to Underage Female

Former congressman Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading “guilty” in his underage sexting scandal trial.

The 53-year-old repeatedly sent inappropriate messages to an underage 15-year-old in North Carolina and may have to register as a sex offender.

Anthony‘s attorneys tried to get him no prison time and probation, but prosecutors were aiming for several months in prison.

Anthony read a statement to Judge Denise Cote of Federal District Court in Manhattan, and told her he had “an untreated and even an unrecognized mental disorder that corrupted my judgement profoundly.” He has been to rehab.

Anthony‘s estranged wife is Huma Abedin, who is one of Hillary Clinton‘s top aides.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anthony Weiner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • rosaryblue

    21 months? He’s a sexual predator! Do they think that he’s only texting? I guess Hillary used her pull to get him a lighter sentence. Disgusting.

  • Koos

    he hates wanking guys now, hahahahahahaha

  • Torii Wehling

    If he was a person of color we would be talking years not months. Wiener is a sexual predator and got off with a slap on the wrist.