Top Stories
Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Irina Shayk Playfully Grabs Bradley Cooper's Butt During Sunday Stroll

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr Seen on Date During Filming (Photos)

'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr Seen on Date During Filming (Photos)
  • See the photos from this Bachelor date! – TMZ
  • Tyler Posey just landed an exciting new role – Just Jared Jr
  • Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are still going strong – Lainey Gossip
  • Is Megyn Kelly done with politics? – TooFab
  • Pharrell took a knee at the Charlottesville concert – MTV
  • Pixar Halloween costumes are gonna be big this year – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Newsies, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr