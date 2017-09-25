Bella Hadid Hits the Runway Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid hit the runway one final time during Milan Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model was spotted strutting down the runway in the Salvatore Ferragamo show on Saturday night (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

“Last night was the perfect way to end Milan… Opening the beautiful dreamy @ferragamo show..I wish I could walk this show everyday!! So sweet humble and talented @ferragamo Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @alexwhiteedits you always radiate love and good energy. Thank you for thinking of me. I love love love you!!!” Bella wrote on her Instagram after the show.

The following day, Bella was seen as she arrived at St. Pancas Station to catch a train to Paris for more fashion shows.

We can’t wait to see what shows Bella walks in during Paris Fashion Week!