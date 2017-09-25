Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz &amp; Didn't Get Himself!

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 8:29 pm

Bella Hadid Hits the Runway Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Hits the Runway Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid hit the runway one final time during Milan Fashion Week!

The 20-year-old model was spotted strutting down the runway in the Salvatore Ferragamo show on Saturday night (September 23) in Milan, Italy.

“Last night was the perfect way to end Milan… Opening the beautiful dreamy @ferragamo show..I wish I could walk this show everyday!! So sweet humble and talented @ferragamo Thank you ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @alexwhiteedits you always radiate love and good energy. Thank you for thinking of me. I love love love you!!!” Bella wrote on her Instagram after the show.

The following day, Bella was seen as she arrived at St. Pancas Station to catch a train to Paris for more fashion shows.

We can’t wait to see what shows Bella walks in during Paris Fashion Week!
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 01
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 02
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 03
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 04
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 05
bella hadid walks runway before heading to paris 06

Photos: Backgrid , Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Check out the first photos of Kylie Jenner since her pregnancy news - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron explains why she changed her name - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter has entered a treatment facility - TooFab
  • I, Tonya officially has a release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The TRL reboot just got two new hosts - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    ugh. deadeyed bella is such a bore.