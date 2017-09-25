Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 8:42 pm

'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premiere Had Two Huge Moments (Spoilers)

'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premiere Had Two Huge Moments (Spoilers)

There were some huge moments on the season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory and the rest of this post contains spoilers, so here is your SPOILER ALERT!!!

Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happened on the new episode of the CBS comedy series.

The season 10 finale ended with Jim Parsons‘ character Sheldon proposing to his longtime love Amy (Mayim Bialik) and fans waited all summer long to find out her response to the question.

Click inside for spoilers from the episode…

The season 11 premiere kicked off with Amy saying “yes” to the proposal and we can’t wait for wedding bells to ring later in the season!

The other big surprise was when Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) revealed to her husband Howard (Simon Helberg) that she is pregnant with their second child.

Melissa is actually pregnant in real life, so the pregnancy is being written into the show!
Photos: CBS
