'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premiere Had Two Huge Moments (Spoilers)

The season 10 finale ended with Jim Parsons‘ character Sheldon proposing to his longtime love Amy (Mayim Bialik) and fans waited all summer long to find out her response to the question.

The season 11 premiere kicked off with Amy saying “yes” to the proposal and we can’t wait for wedding bells to ring later in the season!

The other big surprise was when Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) revealed to her husband Howard (Simon Helberg) that she is pregnant with their second child.

Melissa is actually pregnant in real life, so the pregnancy is being written into the show!